Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Hits $610,790.92 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $610,790.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

