Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Price Down 20.1%

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) fell 20.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

