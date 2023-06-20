Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Aritzia Trading Up 0.2 %

ATZAF opened at $27.40 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

