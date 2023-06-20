Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $39.84 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,743,922 coins and its circulating supply is 173,744,688 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

