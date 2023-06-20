Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

