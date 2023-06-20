Asset Management Resources LLC Acquires Shares of 3,043 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.