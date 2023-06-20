AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.07 ($0.45), with a volume of 4786937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.58).

AssetCo Trading Down 22.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AssetCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

