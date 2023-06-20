Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.