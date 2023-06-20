Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.94. 94,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,222. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

