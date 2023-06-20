Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.20. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 326,587 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

