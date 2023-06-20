Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Amundi raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.30. 412,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

