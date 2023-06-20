Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

