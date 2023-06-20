Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

