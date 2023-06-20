Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.26

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 11004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

