B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.69. 284,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 444,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -78.28%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $229,471,070.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,141,153.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

