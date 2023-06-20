Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $227.79 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003348 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,890,547,748,032,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,895,655,093,475,744 with 152,096,212,641,597,056 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,317,807.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

