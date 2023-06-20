Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $22,966,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

