Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

