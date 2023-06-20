Bank of America Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $136.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

