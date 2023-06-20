Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

