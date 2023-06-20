Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
