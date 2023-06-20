Bank of America Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

