Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,438. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

