Barclays Raises Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 53

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 51 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.