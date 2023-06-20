Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.75. 4,002,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,712,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.