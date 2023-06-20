Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.16. The stock had a trading volume of 144,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day moving average is $280.32. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

