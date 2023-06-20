Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 952,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,907. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

