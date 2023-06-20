Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.85. 84,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $464.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

