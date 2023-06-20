Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,126. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

