Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 449,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,068. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.