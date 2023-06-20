Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

