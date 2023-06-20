Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

