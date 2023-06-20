Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,139 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

