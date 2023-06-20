Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $220.51. 215,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

