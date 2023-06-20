Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0537 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $285.93 million and $6.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.78 or 0.06272648 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00042542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,874,284 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,274,284 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

