Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.