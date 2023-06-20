Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 25,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 46.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 768,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.