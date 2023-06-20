BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($31.61).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.43) to GBX 2,200 ($28.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($31.99) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.63) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.63) to GBX 2,370 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,476 ($31.68) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.86). The stock has a market cap of £125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 876.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,372.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,528.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.