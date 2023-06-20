BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($31.61).

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.43) to GBX 2,200 ($28.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.63) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($31.99) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,476 ($31.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,372.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,528.89. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 876.33, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.