Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $550.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $627.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIO opened at $376.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.