Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 245 711 763 81 2.38

Bion Environmental Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 34.77%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -897.41% -30.25% -21.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -14.50 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $5.55 billion $1.09 billion 5.81

Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies competitors beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

