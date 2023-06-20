Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $28,321.84 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,321.84 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $549.66 billion and approximately $22.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.00388225 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00091264 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018154 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,407,812 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
