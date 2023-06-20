Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00038801 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $195.26 million and $1.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00093358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

