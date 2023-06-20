BitTorrent-New Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.73 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $446.52 million and $15.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002132 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,465,662.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.