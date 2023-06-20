Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 94,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 81,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

