BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stake Lowered by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

BBN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,991. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

