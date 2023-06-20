BlueArk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.06 or 0.00390951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00091140 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

