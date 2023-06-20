BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKCI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKCI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

