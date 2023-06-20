Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $15.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,625.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,640.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,445.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.