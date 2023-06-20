Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BXP traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 1,491,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,083. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

