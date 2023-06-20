Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,890 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of Boyd Gaming worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

BYD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 142,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

